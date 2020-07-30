Shanai Ghosh, CEO and Executive Director, Edelweiss General Insurance Company | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ Productivity and collaboration were two primary misgivings around remote working in India

+ We have marked a significant increase in productivity and collaboration in a WFH environment

+ Digital enablement of organisation is crucial for WFH to be effective and efficient

+ Maturity of external ecosystem is important for building digital business models and Covid19 has enabled that

+ Regulatory authorities have made a conducive external environment amidst Covid-19 crisis

