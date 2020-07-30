Express Computer


Shanai Ghosh, CEO and Executive Director, Edelweiss General Insurance Company | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Key Highlights:
+ Productivity and collaboration were two primary misgivings around remote working in India
+ We have marked a significant increase in productivity and collaboration in a WFH environment
+ Digital enablement of organisation is crucial for WFH to be effective and efficient
+ Maturity of external ecosystem is important for building digital business models and Covid19 has enabled that
+ Regulatory authorities have made a conducive external environment amidst Covid-19 crisis


