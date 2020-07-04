Anand Roy, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week
Key Highlights:
+ All insurance companies are going through digital transformation and Covid-19 has ramped up the efforts
+ As digital maturity improves, customer demands also increase and insurance companies need to adapt to these changes
+ Digitisation is the only solution to ensure sustained business growth and to adapt to the new normal
+ The physical channels also need to go digital, leading to a ‘phygital’ model
+ The regulatory authority has also played a large role in ensuring seamless operations
