Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  BFSI Track  »  Anand Roy, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Anand Roy, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

VideoBFSI TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 22
Read Article

Key Highlights:
+ All insurance companies are going through digital transformation and Covid-19 has ramped up the efforts
+ As digital maturity improves, customer demands also increase and insurance companies need to adapt to these changes
+ Digitisation is the only solution to ensure sustained business growth and to adapt to the new normal
+ The physical channels also need to go digital, leading to a ‘phygital’ model
+ The regulatory authority has also played a large role in ensuring seamless operations


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.