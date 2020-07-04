Ashish Nauriyal, Lead, Solutions Consultant, ED BPostgres, Asia Pacific & Japan | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week
Key Highlights:
+ ‘High tech’ and ‘low touch’ approach is the necessity
+ CIOs and IT leaders can help businesses take informed decisions instead of sweeping cuts
+ Postges is a completely open source data base
+ Postgres has grown to become the fourth most popular DBMS globally
+ EDB provides strong security and auditing capabilities for the BFSI industry
