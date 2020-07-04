Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  BFSI Track  »  Ashish Nauriyal, Lead, Solutions Consultant, ED BPostgres, Asia Pacific & Japan | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Ashish Nauriyal, Lead, Solutions Consultant, ED BPostgres, Asia Pacific & Japan | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

VideoBFSI TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 5
Read Article

Key Highlights:
+ ‘High tech’ and ‘low touch’ approach is the necessity
+ CIOs and IT leaders can help businesses take informed decisions instead of sweeping cuts
+ Postges is a completely open source data base
+ Postgres has grown to become the fourth most popular DBMS globally
+ EDB provides strong security and auditing capabilities for the BFSI industry


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.