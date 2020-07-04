Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & MD, Veeam Software India & SAARC | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week
Key Highlights:
+ 75 percent #CEOs believe that #digitaltransformation is most important to drive topline revenue growth
+ Digital transformation can increase positive customer responsiveness and transform employee tasks
+ Lack of #IT skills and transformative expertise is the top challenge facing digital transformation
+ Veeam customers save over 49 percent on #hybridcloud data protection
+ #Veeam data availability platform is based on simplicity, flexibility and reliability
