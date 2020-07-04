Express Computer


Panel Discussion: How COVID has amplified digital experience of BFSI Industry | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Key Highlights:
+ The need to have good partners has increased in the Covid-19 times: Goutam Datta, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

+ We are very happy with the digital adoption by customers: Gururaj Rao, CIO, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
+ Covid-19 is one of the biggest CIOs in driving Digital: Yusuf Pachmariwala, EVP & Head of Operations, Tata AIA Life Insurance

+ Our entire peripheral applications are now integrated with the core application: Anupam Singh, Head-IT, Universal Sompo General Insurance

+ Our remote working environment has been as productive as an office environment: Vishal Anand Kanvaty, Senior VP – Products and Innovation, NPCI

+ We stepped up our game and stood up with our customers across industry verticals: Vikas Malhotra, Head – Enterprise Business, LogMeIn India

+ Covid-19 has accelerated the role of technology among the laggards and it will continue to do so: Puneet Gupta, Managing Director – NetApp India & SAARC


