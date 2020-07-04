Express Computer


Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB & Himanshu Mali, Senior Solution Architect, MongoDB | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Key Highlights:
+ There’s an increasing use of data for last mile services, enrichment and personalisation: Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB

+ We have over 18,400 customers across all industries: Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB

+ Data in silos prevents organisations to unlock the true value of data: Suvig Sharma, Senior Director APAC, MongoDB

+ We offer Data as a Service with Operational Data Layer: Himanshu Mali, Senior Solution Architect, MongoDB

+ Our flexible document model makes it easier to work with MongoDB: Himanshu Mali, Senior Solution Architect, MongoDB


