Panel Discussion: Solving Spend Challenges in Times of Uncertainty | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Key Highlights:
+ Lockdown tested our ability to switch to remote working and change our organisational culture: Nitant Desai, Chief Operations and Technology officer, PNB Housing Finance

+ Organisations are looking to drive change that goes beyond this pandemic: Girish Nayak, Chief – Customer Service, Technology and Operations, ICICI Lombard General Insurance

+ Financial plans need to be recalibrated in accordance with the ‘new normal’ situation: Sanjeev Chopra, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Iffco-Tokio General Insurance

+ Organisations can look at spend management controls in the applications: Manjusha Nair, Country Director and VP for Service Delivery, India, SAP Concur

+ The role of CTOs and CFOs will see a huge change in a post Covid world: Sanjeev Chopra, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Iffco-Tokio General Insurance


