Nitin Chugh, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week
Key Highlights:
+ A major trend today is based around data, and companies want to use this data for intelligence
+ The experiences are now getting unbundled; simple user interface results into exceptional user experience
+ Customers look at branches to add value, with a blend of Digital and Physical – Phygital
+ We have to let customers define their experiences, instead of providing them predesigned experiences. There should be a layer of personalisation
+ Now banks are going ahead with open banking model. This is where banks must be open to partnerships with FinTech companies
