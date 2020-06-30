Nitin Chugh, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ A major trend today is based around data, and companies want to use this data for intelligence

+ The experiences are now getting unbundled; simple user interface results into exceptional user experience

+ Customers look at branches to add value, with a blend of Digital and Physical – Phygital

+ We have to let customers define their experiences, instead of providing them predesigned experiences. There should be a layer of personalisation

+ Now banks are going ahead with open banking model. This is where banks must be open to partnerships with FinTech companies

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]