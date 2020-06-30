Express Computer


Nitin Chugh, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Key Highlights:
+ A major trend today is based around data, and companies want to use this data for intelligence
+ The experiences are now getting unbundled; simple user interface results into exceptional user experience
+ Customers look at branches to add value, with a blend of Digital and Physical – Phygital
+ We have to let customers define their experiences, instead of providing them predesigned experiences. There should be a layer of personalisation
+ Now banks are going ahead with open banking model. This is where banks must be open to partnerships with FinTech companies


