Ronald Raffensperger, Senior Transformation Expert, Financial Industry, Huawei | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week
Key Highlights:
+ For banks the opportunities are in the areas of profitability, efficiency and competitiveness
+ Fewer manual processes will result in increased efficiency in service delivery
+ Banks will have to re design their customer journey and accelerate digital transformation
+ There will be bigger role of new technologies such as AI and IoT, but it will largely revolve around mobility
+ The pandemic is a good opportunity to move to the next layer of digital engagement and Huawei is here to support organisations in this journey
