Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  BFSI Track  »  Ronald Raffensperger, Senior Transformation Expert, Financial Industry, Huawei | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Ronald Raffensperger, Senior Transformation Expert, Financial Industry, Huawei | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

VideoBFSI TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 0
Read Article

Key Highlights:
+ For banks the opportunities are in the areas of profitability, efficiency and competitiveness
+ Fewer manual processes will result in increased efficiency in service delivery
+ Banks will have to re design their customer journey and accelerate digital transformation
+ There will be bigger role of new technologies such as AI and IoT, but it will largely revolve around mobility
+ The pandemic is a good opportunity to move to the next layer of digital engagement and Huawei is here to support organisations in this journey


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.