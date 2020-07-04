Ronald Raffensperger, Senior Transformation Expert, Financial Industry, Huawei | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ For banks the opportunities are in the areas of profitability, efficiency and competitiveness

+ Fewer manual processes will result in increased efficiency in service delivery

+ Banks will have to re design their customer journey and accelerate digital transformation

+ There will be bigger role of new technologies such as AI and IoT, but it will largely revolve around mobility

+ The pandemic is a good opportunity to move to the next layer of digital engagement and Huawei is here to support organisations in this journey

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]