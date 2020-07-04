Sanketh Shanbhag, Solution Consultant, LogMeIn India | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ Organisations need flexibility, agility and cost optimisation

+ NetApp’s Data Fabric allows customers to store the data whereever they want, ensuring seamless movement of the data

+ We simplify, automate and deliver a hybrid cloud environment for customers

+ Our Cloud Insights tool prevents 80 percent of cloud issues from impacting end users

+ Cloud Insights scales up automatically as the customer’s on premise or cloud resources grow

