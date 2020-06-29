Rajnish Kumar, ITC Ltd | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- The crisis has disrupted everything, but we have to see opportunities in the disruption
- The challenge is that data is like a universe, but we have to group the data and organise it like galaxies
- Consumer insights, marketing intuitions and reaching out to right audience is key
- Tools backed by AL, ML and NLP are crucial for data mining
- For a marketer, it is important to learn the level of interest among consumers; that’s where the data and digital tools play a key role
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]