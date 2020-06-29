Express Computer


Rajnish Kumar, ITC Ltd | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

Key Highlights:

  • The crisis has disrupted everything, but we have to see opportunities in the disruption
  • The challenge is that data is like a universe, but we have to group the data and organise it like galaxies
  • Consumer insights, marketing intuitions and reaching out to right audience is key
  • Tools backed by AL, ML and NLP are crucial for data mining
  • For a marketer, it is important to learn the level of interest among consumers; that’s where the data and digital tools play a key role

