Ranjeet Mani, LogMeIn India | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- AI should not just help in responses, but it should also capture data
- Companies are struggling to bridge the gap with the new normal
- Companies need to not just focus on customer support, but should also empower their employees to provide better support
- Companies must start with simple uses of AI chatbot
- Companies must evolve to the next level of self service
