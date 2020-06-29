Express Computer


Ranjeet Mani, LogMeIn India | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

Ranjeet Mani, LogMeIn India | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

VideoRetail, ECommerce & QSR TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 7
Read Article

Key Highlights:

  • AI should not just help in responses, but it should also capture data
  • Companies are struggling to bridge the gap with the new normal
  • Companies need to not just focus on customer support, but should also empower their employees to provide better support
  • Companies must start with simple uses of AI chatbot
  • Companies must evolve to the next level of self service

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

