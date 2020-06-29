Sandeep Anand, Zomato | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- Zomato has figured out that if security concerns are addressed well, dining out industry can revive itself
- The challenge for us was replication of the contactless practice in restaurants, so we reduced human interaction from the entire dining out process
- In our contactless dining products, we have introduced QR code based food ordering
- Contactless dining also bring better table turnovers and staff efficiency
- Going forward, contactless dining will boost personalisation
