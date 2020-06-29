Express Computer


Sandeep Anand, Zomato | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

By Express Computer
0 5
Read Article

Key Highlights:

  • Zomato has figured out that if security concerns are addressed well, dining out industry can revive itself
  • The challenge for us was replication of the contactless practice in restaurants, so we reduced human interaction from the entire dining out process
  • In our contactless dining products, we have introduced QR code based food ordering
  • Contactless dining also bring better table turnovers and staff efficiency
  • Going forward, contactless dining will boost personalisation

