Amit Pahwa, NetApp India | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- Adoption of cloud is now more important than ever before
- In a hybrid cloud environment, companies should have a single pane view
- Portability of data is an important feature of a hybrid cloud environment
- NetApp helps organisations make their data portable by leverage the Data Fabric
- NetApp’s solution bundles with NVIDIA help customers in AI and ML integration
