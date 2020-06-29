Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Retail, ECommerce & QSR Track  »  Amit Pahwa, NetApp India | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

Amit Pahwa, NetApp India | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

VideoRetail, ECommerce & QSR TrackDigital TechSenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 7
Read Article

Key Highlights:

  • Adoption of cloud is now more important than ever before
  • In a hybrid cloud environment, companies should have a single pane view
  • Portability of data is an important feature of a hybrid cloud environment
  • NetApp helps organisations make their data portable by leverage the Data Fabric
  • NetApp’s solution bundles with NVIDIA help customers in AI and ML integration

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.