Vivek Gupta, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- A robust data protection framework, network infrastructure and digital payments are important components in e-commerce
- Touchless and voice based interfaces will be important in a contactless world
- Augmented reality will be a key component of the new shopping experience
- Our end-to-end infrastructure management services make customers’ lives easy
- We provide all the services of Dell Technologies to our customers globally
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]