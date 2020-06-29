Express Computer


Vivek Gupta, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

Key Highlights:

  • A robust data protection framework, network infrastructure and digital payments are important components in e-commerce
  • Touchless and voice based interfaces will be important in a contactless world
  • Augmented reality will be a key component of the new shopping experience
  • Our end-to-end infrastructure management services make customers’ lives easy
  • We provide all the services of Dell Technologies to our customers globally

