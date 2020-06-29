Suvig Sharma, MongoDB | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- Omnichannel leads to omnipresence
- Building a good app today is difficult
- MongoDB is working with almost all the verticals and key part of their last mile delivery
- We are putting customers in the core for our solution offerings
- We follow four stringent security parameters for ensuring security concerns of our customers
