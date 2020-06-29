Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital TechSenate  »  Retail, ECommerce & QSR Track  »  Krishnan Venkateswaran, CDO & CIO, Titan | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

Key Highlights:

  • In retail, we are seeing trends of incremental use of technology and it will continue in the future
  • Omni channel is about being able to seamlessly merge every channel of customer engagement
  • We will be soon launching Virtual TryOn for our bridal jewellery portfolio
  • The combination of loyalty programme and data enrichment results in the magic of personalisation
  • Organisations must behave like a startup; they must experiment learn and adapt

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

