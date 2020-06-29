Krishnan Venkateswaran, CDO & CIO, Titan | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- In retail, we are seeing trends of incremental use of technology and it will continue in the future
- Omni channel is about being able to seamlessly merge every channel of customer engagement
- We will be soon launching Virtual TryOn for our bridal jewellery portfolio
- The combination of loyalty programme and data enrichment results in the magic of personalisation
- Organisations must behave like a startup; they must experiment learn and adapt
