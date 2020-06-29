Express Computer


Amit Pahwa, Technology Evangelist, NetApp India | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

By Express Computer
Key Highlights:

  • Cloud has significantly brought down the time to build applications
  • Hybrid cloud should be able to provide a single pane view to customers
  • The need of the hour is to have security like on-premise data centres on cloud
  • NetApp’s Cloud Volume product provides scalability of storage on cloud
  • NetApp’s Data Fabric allows customers to develop applications anywhere, deploy anywhere and secure everywhere

