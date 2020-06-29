Amit Pahwa, Technology Evangelist, NetApp India | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- Cloud has significantly brought down the time to build applications
- Hybrid cloud should be able to provide a single pane view to customers
- The need of the hour is to have security like on-premise data centres on cloud
- NetApp’s Cloud Volume product provides scalability of storage on cloud
- NetApp’s Data Fabric allows customers to develop applications anywhere, deploy anywhere and secure everywhere
