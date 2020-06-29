Raghu Krishnananda, CTO, Myntra | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- We will see a permanent baseline shift in some industries post Covid, including e-commerce, FinTech, OTT, EdTech, Collaboration Tools, and Gaming
- E-commerce penetration in the retail sector in India stands at just 5 percent, which presents a plethora of opportunities
- We are witnessing emergence of new e-commerce users, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities
- Overall, we are looking at 75 to 80 percent of recovery in the fashion e-commerce space
- Myntra is leveraging machine learning for providing size recommendations to customers
