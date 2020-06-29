Express Computer


Harsha N & Limton Xavier, Western Digital | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week

By Express Computer
Key Highlights:

  • In 2007, Western Digital was the first to introduce portable external hard drives
  • In 2013, Western Digital became the first to introduce helium HDD
  • Western Digital is the fourth powerful company in terms of patents
  • The government’s push to 5G will be the next growth engine
  • E-learning is driving significant increase in storage consumption

