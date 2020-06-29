Harsha N & Limton Xavier, Western Digital | Digital Technology Senate – Retail, ECommerce & QSR Week
Key Highlights:
- In 2007, Western Digital was the first to introduce portable external hard drives
- In 2013, Western Digital became the first to introduce helium HDD
- Western Digital is the fourth powerful company in terms of patents
- The government’s push to 5G will be the next growth engine
- E-learning is driving significant increase in storage consumption
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]