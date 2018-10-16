EC Buzz | Anil Kumble’s tech startup and Microsoft introduce AI, IoT solution to provide real-time sports insights

Microsoft Corp and Anil Kumble’s technology startup, Spektacom Technologies, with support from Star India, have announced the introduction of the ‘Power Bat’, which provides players, coaches, commentators, fans and viewers with a new and unique way to engage with the sport and help improve their game — all powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud platform using AI and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

