EC Buzz | Government, World Economic Forum accelerate national level policy frameworks and protocols for emerging technologies

Government of India in partnership with World Economic Forum has opened its first Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network in Mumbai. The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution India will work in collaboration with the government on a national level to co-design new policy frameworks and protocols for emerging technology alongside leaders from business, academia, start-ups and international organizations. The National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog will coordinate the partnership on behalf of the government and the work of the centre among multiple ministries.

