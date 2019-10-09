EC Buzz | Top 10 Government Technology Trends for 2019-2020 by Gartner, Inc.

Gartner’s top 10 strategic technology trends for government were selected in response to pressing public policy goals and business needs of government organizations in jurisdictions around the globe. They fit into a broader set of macrotrends that demand the attention of today’s government leaders, including social instability, perpetual austerity, an aging population, rising populism and the need to support sustainability goals.

#1 Adaptive Security

This approach treats risk, trust and security as a continuous and adaptive process. Anticipates and mitigates constantly evolving cyber threats

#2 Citizen Digital Identity

Proof of an individual’s identity via any government digital channel that is accessible to citizens

#3 Multichannel Citizen Engagement

Governments that are available to citizens through multiple channels such as phone, in person, chatbots, smart speakers etc will engage citizens better.

#4 Agile by Design

A set of principles and practices used to develop more agile systems and solutions that impact target of business, information and technical architecture

#5 Digital Product Management

DPM involves developing, delivering, monitoring, refining and retiring “products” or offerings for business users or citizens. It gets organizations to think differently.

#6 Anything as a Service (XaaS)

XaaS covers the full range of IT services delivered in the cloud on a subscription basis. The XaaS model offers an alternative to legacy infrastructure modernization.

#7 Shared Services 2.0

Shifts the focus from cost savings to delivering high-value business capabilities such as enterprise-wide security, identity management, platforms or business analytics.

#8 Digitally Empowered Workforce

A workforce of self-managing teams needs the training, technology and autonomy to work on digital transformation initiatives.

#9 Analytics Everywhere

Government’s pervasive use of analytics at all stages of business activity and service delivery will move them to autonomous processes.

#10 Augmented Intelligence

A human-centered partnership model of people and artificial intelligence working together to enhance cognitive performance.

