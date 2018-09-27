fbpx
Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

EC Buzz | Usage Of Tech Solutions Saves Rs 800 Cr For Nagpur Metro

VideoEC BuzzVideos
By Express Computer
4

The work on Nagpur Metro is moving as per the timelines and 10 per cent of the cost has already been saved, as quoted in the Detailed Project Report, which amounts to about Rs 800 crores. This has been possible due to the use of advanced technology tools, informs Dr Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maha Metro

Read full story here.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Advertisement

Express Computer
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link