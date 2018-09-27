EC Buzz | Usage Of Tech Solutions Saves Rs 800 Cr For Nagpur Metro

The work on Nagpur Metro is moving as per the timelines and 10 per cent of the cost has already been saved, as quoted in the Detailed Project Report, which amounts to about Rs 800 crores. This has been possible due to the use of advanced technology tools, informs Dr Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maha Metro

Read full story here.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]