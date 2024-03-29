Keynote Address: Dr. Rajendran N, Chief Digital Officer, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2024 | 15th March 2024 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
Topic: Crafting a Data Center Strategy for the Digital Age
Key Highlights:
[1] Building a data center requires the right combination of civil, mechanical, and engineering skills.
[2] Data center strategy should depend on the size of the organization and the growth pattern of the specific organization.
[3] The data center strategy should also take into account the security strategy, as one ransomware attack can have a massive impact on the operations of a company.
[4] The cloud must be considered as a part of your data center strategy.
[5] Organizations must have an expansion room in their data center to meet the growing requirements.