In this video:

Keynote Address: Dr. Rajendran N, Chief Digital Officer, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

Topic: Crafting a Data Center Strategy for the Digital Age

Key Highlights:

[1] Building a data center requires the right combination of civil, mechanical, and engineering skills.

[2] Data center strategy should depend on the size of the organization and the growth pattern of the specific organization.

[3] The data center strategy should also take into account the security strategy, as one ransomware attack can have a massive impact on the operations of a company.

[4] The cloud must be considered as a part of your data center strategy.

[5] Organizations must have an expansion room in their data center to meet the growing requirements.