Fireside Chat with Anand Tomar, CIO, McDonald’s India

Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2024 | 15th March 2024 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

In this video:
Fireside Chat with Anand Tomar, CIO, McDonald’s India & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Topic: The Growing Importance of Sustainability in Data Center Operations

Key Highlights:
[1] Recognizing the importance of sustainability, it goes beyond mere compliance and becomes an essential responsibility incumbent upon us in the present era.

[2] Looking ahead, there’s a clear trend towards integrating more renewable energy sources into the operations of data centers.

[3] Incorporating sustainability considerations into the initial design phase of technological solutions emerges as a critical imperative.

[4] In the realm of sustainability, the interplay between software and hardware forms a cohesive ecosystem where both elements play indispensable roles.

[5] As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we’re exploring transitioning away from conventional power sources towards solar energy solutions.

