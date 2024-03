In this video:

Sujeeth Williams, Director-Sales, NTT Data, Global Data Center India

Topic: Smart Data Centers for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Key Highlights:

[1] As the world’s largest ICT provider, NTT delivers data-driven, connected, digital, and secure technology solutions globally, extending unparalleled scale, expertise, and services to clients beyond data center brands.

[2] NTT is dedicated to reaching net zero sustainability goals by the year 2030, aligning with its commitment to environmental stewardship and reducing carbon footprint.

[3] NTT has emerged as a pioneer in India, introducing direct contact liquid cooling and liquid immersion cooling systems, setting new standards for client innovation and environmental sustainability in data center operations.

[4] NTT leads India’s data center industry, pioneering seismic dampers introduction, a landmark in data center security. This milestone sets NTT apart as an industry innovator.