Fireside Chat on ‘Future-Proofing Data Centers for AI’

Panelists in this video:

+ Amrish Thakkar, Deputy Vice President, IT, Tata AIG General Insurance Company

+ Rohith Chintawar, Chief Digital Officer, Prism Johnson

+ Lakshmana Vadaga, Head – IT, Imagicaa

+ Divya Jain, VP – Sales, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Amrish Thakkar, Deputy Vice President, IT, Tata AIG General Insurance Company:

+ In today’s AI-driven world, compliance and certification, especially in regulated sectors like insurance under IRDAI, ensure trust. Proactive data center management, focusing on optimizing cooling systems, is key for environmental and operational goals.

[2] Rohith Chintawar, Chief Digital Officer, Prism Johnson:

+ Balancing energy efficiency, robust security, and advanced hardware is key for AI-optimized data centers to remain at the forefront of innovation.

[3] Lakshmana Vadaga, Head of IT, Imagicaa:

+ Safeguarding customer data is our top priority. We strictly adhere to GDPR regulations, ensuring confidentiality and privacy protection at all times.

[4] Divya Jain, VP – Sales, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India:

+ Prioritizing sustainability with LEED-certified data centers and renewable energy. Our cutting-edge facilities have adopted technologies like LIC and DCLC to help customers deploy their AI and ML infrastructure in our Data Centers.