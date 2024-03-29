Rajesh Shival, Enterprise Channel Sales (West), Seagate Technology
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2024 | 15th March 2024 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
In this video:
Rajesh Shival, Enterprise Channel Sales (West), Seagate Technology
Topic: Future-Ready Capacity Technology to Empower Scalable AI Data
Key Highlights:
[1] Seagate leads the way in mass capacity storage solutions, crafting revolutionary technology for safe data storage and effortless value extraction.
[2] We proudly introduce the market’s first 20TB, 80TB storage solutions.
[3] With parallel architecture, we slash rebuild time by up to 95%, offering unparalleled data protection, particularly for large devices.
[4] Seagate’s self-healing capabilities are included, reflecting our commitment to proactive data management.
[5] Our self-healing system intelligently allocates spare capacity to seamlessly recover from common device failures at no extra cost.