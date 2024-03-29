In this video:

Fireside Chat with Ambarish Kumar Singh, CISO, Godrej & Boyce & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Topic: Data Center Resilience in the Face of Cyber Threats – Strategies and Best Practices

Key Highlights:

[1] Protecting data centers is vital, requiring strict adherence to best practices. Robust security measures guarantee data integrity and confidentiality, shielding against cyber threats. We must be able to reduce attack surface, apply guardrails protect against known threats and detecting unknowns.

[2] Leverage a Security Operations Center (SOC) to identify Unknown threats, as modern NextGen AI-powered SIEM and other security technologies should help.

[3] The key pillars to be ready to handle Cyber incident are – Well thought through incident response, Cyber drills (Planned and unplanned), Attack Simulation etc.

[4] Ecosystem is maturing and we must fight AI with AI.

[5] We must establish and ensure fundamentals such as people, processes, technology and how well they are complementing each other, Security by design, Defense in depth, and technology, fostering a security culture within the organization.