In this video:

Gopi Thangavel, VP & Head – Infrastructure, Projects & Security Operations, Reliance Industries

Topic: Preparing your Data Center for the Digital Revolution

Key Highlights:

[1] Global data center market is expected to reach dollar 174 billion by 2027.

[2] AI in data centers can reduce energy consumption by up to 40% by optimising cooling systems and workload distribution.

[3] By 2025, it’s estimated that there will be more than 75 billion IoT devices worldwide, all connected through data centers.

[4] The use of energy-efficient technologies in data centers can reduce energy consumption by up to 40%.

[5] 5G networks, supported by data centers, can deliver speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, with latency as low as 1 millisecond.