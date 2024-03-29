In this video:

Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services

Topic: Building a Hybrid Cloud Strategy that Delivers Agility, Scalability, and Security

Key Highlights:

[1] Identity is the new control plane if you want to fly in the cloud.

[2] Hybrid cloud offers significant potential. With 58% of enterprises now adopting this strategy, it’s clear that businesses recognise its value and are incorporating it into their IT plans.

[3] 87% organisations are planning to integrate on premises data centres with public cloud.

[4] In the realm of hybrid cloud, ensuring security is vital. By implementing robust measures such as encryption and access controls, businesses can protect data effectively, fostering trust and reliability in their operations.

[5] Scalability in hybrid cloud empowers businesses to flexibly adjust computing resources based on demand, optimising performance and cost-efficiency while accommodating fluctuating workloads seamlessly.