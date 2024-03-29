Express Computer

Anil Nama, CIO, Cloud4C Services & CtrlS Datacenters Ltd

Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2024 | 15th March 2024 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

In this video:
Anil Nama, CIO, Cloud4C Services & CtrlS Datacenters Ltd.

Topic: Managing Datacenter TCO in a Multi Cloud Environment of Petabyte Scale with Seagate Mosaic 3+ Technology

Key Highlights:
[1] CtrlS has led data center innovation since 2007, renowned for sustainability, rapid construction, safety, and low PUE.

[2] As a premier MSP and MSSP Provider, we prioritize application-centric solutions with a factory approach.

[3] Our ambitious expansion spans 30+ locations, fostering collaboration across industries.

[4] With the rise of AI and cloud workloads, optimizing efficiency is crucial, with AI projected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy.

[5] You can’t let go of the AI World in the next 5-6 Years.

