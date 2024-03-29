Panel Discussion: The Future of Data Centers – Disruptive Technologies & Emerging Trends
Enterprise Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2024 | 15th March 2024 | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai
Panelists in this video:
+ Girish Hadkar, Vice President and Head – IT, Tata Realty
+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital
+ Sudhir Kanvinde, CIO, Supreme Industries
+ Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology
+ Nadir Bhalwani, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Care Ratings
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)
Topic:
Key Highlights:
[1] Girish Hadkar, Vice President and Head IT, Tata Realty:
+ Enhancing edge computing infrastructure is crucial for optimising data processing and reducing latency. Strengthening it to its fullest potential enhances efficiency, scalability, and responsiveness across various industries and applications.
[2] Vinod Sivarama Krishna, CDIO, Essar Capital:
+ In today’s unpredictable IT landscape, building flexibility into architecture is paramount. The capability to dynamically reconfigure in response to changes is crucial for staying agile and resilient.
[3] Sudhir Kanvinde, CIO, Supreme Industries:
+ We prioritise low latency and are exploring AI/ML with small-scale prototypes. In the future, speed is our main focus over sustainability and security.
[4] Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology:
+ We continue to focus on how to scale Seagate at its core continues to innovate and expand horizons focus on managing scale, reducing TCO and creating a sustainable future.
[5] Nadir Bhalwani, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Care Ratings:
+ The future of data center will be driven by sustainability, AI and Edge computing.