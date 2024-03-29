Panel Discussion: The Future of Data Centers – Disruptive Technologies & Emerging Trends

Panelists in this video:

+ Girish Hadkar, Vice President and Head – IT, Tata Realty

+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital

+ Sudhir Kanvinde, CIO, Supreme Industries

+ Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology

+ Nadir Bhalwani, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Care Ratings

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Topic:

Key Highlights:

[1] Girish Hadkar, Vice President and Head IT, Tata Realty:

+ Enhancing edge computing infrastructure is crucial for optimising data processing and reducing latency. Strengthening it to its fullest potential enhances efficiency, scalability, and responsiveness across various industries and applications.

[2] Vinod Sivarama Krishna, CDIO, Essar Capital:

+ In today’s unpredictable IT landscape, building flexibility into architecture is paramount. The capability to dynamically reconfigure in response to changes is crucial for staying agile and resilient.

[3] Sudhir Kanvinde, CIO, Supreme Industries:

+ We prioritise low latency and are exploring AI/ML with small-scale prototypes. In the future, speed is our main focus over sustainability and security.

[4] Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate Technology:

+ We continue to focus on how to scale Seagate at its core continues to innovate and expand horizons focus on managing scale, reducing TCO and creating a sustainable future.

[5] Nadir Bhalwani, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Care Ratings:

+ The future of data center will be driven by sustainability, AI and Edge computing.