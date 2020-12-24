Exclusive Interview with Octavian Tanase, SVP Engineering, NetApp

Read Article

Data is the new oil, the new oxygen, and we know how imperative it is for businesses today to thrive and sustain in this competitive market. In this video, hear Mr. Octavian Tanase, SVP Engineering, NetApp talk about data, storage, analytics and its infinite possibilities. Also hear Octavian Tanase and Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India speak about NetApp’s initiatives across domains and verticals.

