EY to hire 9000 professionals in 2021 in various technology roles

EY, the leading global professional services organization today announced that it would be inducting in the calendar year 2021 about 9000 new hires in India in various technology roles across all member firms including the global delivery centers, to expand its digital capabilities and help organizations solve their complex end-to-end business transformation challenges. These hires will be from the STEM background and in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, analytics and other emerging technologies.

Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Practice Leader, EY India says,“We are making bold investments in our organization particularly in technology, data and through strategic acquisitions while continuing to expand our alliance and ecosystem relationships. Today, our clients, both in government and private businesses, are embarking on technology-led transformation and we are supporting them in this journey. With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year.”

EY in India has over 50,000 people working in all member firms including global delivery centers. Currently, 36% of all EY India employees are from the STEM background. EY has a holistic approach to digital transformation and innovation embedded across all its service offerings and sectors, including several proprietary digital tools and solutions such as EY Asterisk (supply chain planning solutions), EY Symphony (integrated governance, risk, controls and compliance platform), EY Atom (automated software asset management solution), EY ASpace (enterprise artificial intelligence and automation platform), EY DigiGST® (single-point solution for GST compliance), EY DigiLiM+™ (digital tax lifecycle management platform), EY DigiFAAS (comprehensive financial reporting, analytics, governance, risk and compliance, and process optimization solution), among others.

Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India added,“EY in India is developing a broader range of new digital proprietary tools and solutions which we are looking to take to scale across organizations and geographies. We are using our sector knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions and services to support our clients’ transformation plans and leveraging the managed services model to help them navigate the volatility. Our people remain at the center of our strategy to meet the growing demands of our clients.”

Over the past year, EY has hosted hackathons in cybersecurity and risk domains. Now as India grapples with the enormous task of vaccinating 1.3 billion people against COVID-19, EY has launched the EY Techathon 2021: #iSolve4aBillion Challenge, a technology innovation challenge, aimed to engage the best technology minds in India. EY is inviting university students from all disciplines to come forward and develop novel solutions to immunize Indians, considering the challenges of the country’s vast geography, demographics and infrastructure. Participants will get to use the latest technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and gamification, to develop a model immunization program across different spheres of supply chain, delivery, monitoring and vaccination. Along the way, students will learn EY’s technologies and platforms, and get to talk to subject-matter experts to learn ways of applying new digital paradigms to solve problems. The winner(s) stands to win exciting cash prizes, an opportunity for mentorship by EY leadership, work in EY’s Technology Consulting team and recognition on the national stage.

EY also continues to expand inorganically its digital capabilities in India to help organizations solve their complex end-to-end business transformation challenges. This year, EY in India acquired Spotmentor Technologies, an AI enabled upskilling and re-skilling platform to strengthen its People Advisory portfolio of digital services. Last year, EY in India acquired C Centric, a leading provider of CRM solutions and services, and in 2018, acquired Fortune Cookie UX Design to drive digital transformation, including design thinking, user experience (UX) design, usability and building user-centric digital ecosystems.

