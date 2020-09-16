Fireside Chat: Ganesh Ramchandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories Ltd

Read Article

In a special edition of fireside chat shedding light on the ‘Significance of Data Security in the Pharmaceutical Industry’, Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. and Prasun Srivastava, Sr. Solutions Architect, India and SAARC Region Thales Cloud Protection and Licencing, talk about the imperativeness of cybersecurity and data protection in the pharmaceutical industry. And how Covid-19 has expedited digital initiatives and given a push to cybersecurity endeavours.

