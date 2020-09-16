Express Computer


Fireside Chat: Subhajit Deb, Global CISO and DPO, APAC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Presented By Thales | RAH Infotech

In an engaging fireside chat, on the ‘Significance of Data Security in the Pharmaceutical Industry’, Subhajit Deb, Global CISO and DPO, APAC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Prasun Srivastava, Sr. Solutions Architect, India and SAARC Region Thales Cloud Protection and Licencing, speak about some of the biggest data protection challenges and how these can be mitigated for optimal business outcomes.


