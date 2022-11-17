AMD Presents Data Center Champion Awards 2022
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2022 | 11th November 2022 | The Park Hotel, New Delhi
Data Center Champion Awards 2022 Winners:
+ Central Board of Secondary Education
+ Department of IT And Electronics, Uttar Pradesh
+ Department of Telecommunications, Government of India
+ Engineering Projects (India) Limited
+ Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
+ NHPC Limited
+ RailTel Corporation of India Limited
+ Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
+ University of Delhi, South Campus
+ CSC e-Governance Services Ltd