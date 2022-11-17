In this video:

Professor Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director, University of Delhi – South Campus

Topic: Government Data Center- An ecosystem of possibilities and challenges

Key Highlights:

1) We have evolved from traditional infrastructures to Cloud Infrastructure

2) As an academic institution, we have realised that we need to be very flexible

3) All academic institutions should be in sync with Digital locker facility

4) Government Data Center should match up and accomodate the requirements of the educational institutions

5) If you are 0% connected, then you are 100% secure, but if you are 100% connected, then you are 0% secure