Panel Discussion: Raising the bar for Data Center efficiencies and improving the security posture: Perspectives from PSU & e-Governance Thought Leaders
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2022 | 11th November 2022 | The Park Hotel, New Delhi
Panelists in this video:
+ Jayant Gupta, Executive Director of Information Systems, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
+ Dr Prashant Atrey, Group GM (Civil) – HOD – IT&C, NHPC Ltd
+ Ajay Gupta, Group GM – IT, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd
+ J L Richard, Group GM-IT & CISO, Engineering Projects (India) Ltd
+ A. Rajagopal, Chief GM- IT, Food Corporation of India
Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
Key Highlights:
Jayant Gupta, Executive Director of Information System, HPCL:
+ On the issue of vulnerability, there are so many things coming up. There are OEMs that provide you with updates and you have to implement those updates to close the vulnerabilities:
Dr Prashant Atrey, Group GM (civil) – HOD – IT&C, NHPC Limited:
+ We recently developed an IoT based system for generating early warning alerts
Ajay Gupta, Group GM – IT, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India:
+ For a lean organization, IT is the only saviour. We need a system where we can have our end processes mapped properly
+ Earlier we used on-premise server and recently we have shifted to the Cloud. However, moving to the Cloud was quite costly
JL Richard, Group GM – IT & CISO, Engineering Projects India Ltd:
+ A few years back we approached the Ministry of Electronics and IT to leverage the Government Data Center.This reduced our capital expenditure
A. Rajagopal, Chief GM – IT, Food Corporation of India:
+ Our real journey in IT started in the past decade. Though we generate a lot of data but we were dependent on legacy systems. Only recently we started real-time monitoring of our systems