Manoj Gupta, NSM, Bry-Air (Asia)
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2022 | 11th November 2022 | The Park Hotel, New Delhi
Topic: Maximise uptime and performance of Data Center with Energy Efficient Solutions
Key Highlights:
1) Air quality is one of the major factors in managing Data Centers
2) Any customer who chooses a Data Center is actually looking for trust, energy efficiency and safe storage
3) Proliferation of Data Centers with polluted environments can cause e-Corrosion in Data Centers
4) It is important to manage and monitor absolute humidity for Data Centers
5) We are majorly involved in monitoring and improving indoor air quality