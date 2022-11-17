In this video:

Manoj Gupta, NSM, Bry-Air (Asia)

Topic: Maximise uptime and performance of Data Center with Energy Efficient Solutions

Key Highlights:

1) Air quality is one of the major factors in managing Data Centers

2) Any customer who chooses a Data Center is actually looking for trust, energy efficiency and safe storage

3) Proliferation of Data Centers with polluted environments can cause e-Corrosion in Data Centers

4) It is important to manage and monitor absolute humidity for Data Centers

5) We are majorly involved in monitoring and improving indoor air quality