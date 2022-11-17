Express Computer

Key Address on Datacentre and IT Infrastructure Revolution: Best Practices and Perspectives

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2022 | 11th November 2022 | The Park Hotel, New Delhi

By Express Computer
Speakers in this video:
+ Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary, I.T. & Electronics Department, Uttar Pradesh & MD, UPDESCO, Uttar Pradesh
+ Rishikesh Patankar, COO, Skills & CSC Academy – CSC e-Governance Services Ltd

Key Highlights:
Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary, I.T. & Electronics Department, Uttar Pradesh & MD, UPDESCO, Uttar Pradesh:
1) India’s share in world data is 20%, whereas only 2 % in data storage category
2) Stabilization of the new normal is a crucial factor that we have to achieve
3) India is globally ranked #9 by Cloudscene ranking agency for Data Center density in Market

Rishikesh Patankar, COO, Skills & CSC Academy – CSC e-Governance Services Ltd:
1) We have over 5.75 lakh e-Governance centers across the country
2) We have collaborated with various academic institutions, so that students can reap the benefit from it
3) Delhi Government has started services that can be home delivered
4) UPI payments have become a huge success in India

