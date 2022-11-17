Modernize Your Digital Infrastructure Management

Speakers in this video:

+ Dhruv Kharayat, Client Success- Lead, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd

+ Pranav Katiyar, Inside Sales Executive, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd

Key Highlights:

Dhruv Kharayat, Client Success Lead, Progressive Infotech:

1) ‌We wanted to solve problems regarding optimisation of Clouds and other Cloud-enabled services. Our focus is to democratize Cloud

2) ‌We have our own IP which is ‘Centrylitics platform’ and we have our own services as well

3) ‌We provide 2 major programs to our Government counterparts; Cloud Enablement Program and Cloud Delivery Program

Pranav Katiyar, Inside Sales Executive, Progressive Infotech:

1) ‌Progressive aims to serve the digital workplace 24×7 by enabling business users to operate from anywhere, anytime and any device

2) ‌Progressive offers a full spectrum of IT-managed services, ranging from global service desk, digital workplace management to Hybrid Cloud and Data Center management and much more

3) ‌We offer IP led service transformation