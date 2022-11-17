Express Computer

Special Address: Dr Rajendra Kumar, Director General, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Government of India

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2022 | 11th November 2022 | The Park Hotel, New Delhi

In this video:
Dr Rajendra Kumar, Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Government of India

Key Highlights:
1) ‌Today we can say that the digital economy has emerged as a key driver of our national economy

2) ‌Over the last several years, there has been digitisation in all levels of the economy, including the Government Sector

3) ‌Despite keeping mostly the same legal framework for decades, we have been able to unlock so much more value and efficiency in our economic ecosystem

4) ‌The PM has already named this decade as India’s techade. So we need to address certain key areas to become a leader in the digital domain. We need to enhance the accessibility of quality digital services to more people as only a fraction of our population is online

5) ‌With roughly about 600 MW capacity of Data Centers today, we need to increase it to at least 4 times in the coming 5 years 

