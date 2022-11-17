Bharanikumar Kulasekaran, Head of Marketing – ITOM, ManageEngine
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2022 | 11th November 2022 | The Park Hotel, New Delhi
In this video:
Bharanikumar Kulasekaran, Head of Marketing – ITOM, ManageEngine
Topic: Solving complex ITOM challenges with AI-powered full stack monitoring
Key Highlights:
1) We started our operations in 1996 with IoT management framework
2) All our products are made in India and cater globally
3) Zoho corporation believes in Transnational Localism – a means to create self reliant communities and economies
4) India’s digital transformation economy is expected to reach USD 710 billion by 2024
5) By leveraging AIOps for day to day IT operations, one can predict anomalies and analyse patterns while factoring dynamic adjustments