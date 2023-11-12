In this video:

Key Address by Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India

Topic: Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Raise the Bar for Strong Digital India

Key Highlights:

[1] When we started Passport Seva, I was delivering around 45 thousand passports. Today, I’m dealing with over a lakh citizens. This is the power of digital transformation

[2] Emerging technologies and data centers allow us to optimise our processes and workflow to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and improve the service delivery

[3] Earlier one passport seva officer used to take 10-15 mins per passport. We implemented technology solutions and brought down the time to 2 mins per passport

[4] We need to categorise and segregate data as per use to leverage it better to fetch valuable insights and optimise business processes

[5] Organisations need to follow the process of digital democratisation and more importantly ensure the security of data by having a strong security framework in place

