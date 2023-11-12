Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit  »  Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India

Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi

Government Data Center & Infrastructure SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 0

In this video:
Key Address by Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Advisor & CTO, Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India

Topic: Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Raise the Bar for Strong Digital India

Key Highlights:
[1] When we started Passport Seva, I was delivering around 45 thousand passports. Today, I’m dealing with over a lakh citizens. This is the power of digital transformation

[2] Emerging technologies and data centers allow us to optimise our processes and workflow to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and improve the service delivery

[3] Earlier one passport seva officer used to take 10-15 mins per passport. We implemented technology solutions and brought down the time to 2 mins per passport

[4] We need to categorise and segregate data as per use to leverage it better to fetch valuable insights and optimise business processes

[5] Organisations need to follow the process of digital democratisation and more importantly ensure the security of data by having a strong security framework in place

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image