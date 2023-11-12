Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit  »  Panel Discussion: Securing Data Centers in an Era of Digital Transformation: Perspectives from PSU & E-Governance Thought Leaders

Panel Discussion: Securing Data Centers in an Era of Digital Transformation: Perspectives from PSU & E-Governance Thought Leaders

Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi

Government Data Center & Infrastructure SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 2

Panellists in this video:
+ Alok Shankar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India
+ Haritima Jaipuriar, General Manager, IT, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
+ Suresh Chandra, Sr. Director (Scientist G), IT & eGovernance, and Group Head, Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification
+ Subhash Chand, CISO, ICAR-IASRI-Agricultural Statistics Research Institute
+ Bhoopendra Singh, Deputy Director (IT) & CISO, Warehousing Development And Regulatory Authority
+ Some Nath Kundu, DGM and Alt CISO, NTPC
+ Dipesh Jain, Dy. General Manager, Power Finance Corporation
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Haritima Jaipuriar, General Manager, IT, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd:
+ We must prioritize the creation of sustainable data centers. The industry is growing rapidly, and it’s imperative that we recognize its environmental and natural resource implications.

[2] Suresh Chandra, Sr. Director (Scientist G), IT & eGovernance, and Group Head, Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification:
+ From data generation and storage to processing and sharing, the entire data handling process requires end-to-end security. There’s no substitute for human skills. While technology solutions are essential, the right skills are required to effectively leverage these solutions.

[3] Subhash Chand, CISO, ICAR-IASRI-Agricultural Statistics Research Institute:
+ Both AI and skillsets are crucial. Mitigating threats is a priority, and AI cannot work in isolation; we need the necessary skillsets. The combination of both is necessary to secure our data center.

[4] Bhoopendra Singh, Deputy Director (IT) & CISO , Warehousing Development And Regulatory Authority:
+ To comprehend and address the situation, we require AI tools. AI tools, along with trained skillsets, are equally important for securing data centers in this era of digital transformation.

[5] Some Nath Kundu, DGM and Alt CISO, NTPC:
+ For ensuring the reliability of power supply and grid stability, we can harness AI-based solutions. However, before that, we must establish IT and OT stability.

[6] Dipesh Jain, Dy. General Manager, Power Finance Corporation:
+ Security is never guaranteed, and this presents a significant challenge. I need to upgrade my cybersecurity strategy and approach to adapt to the evolving cyber threat landscape. AI has a substantial use case in preventing phishing attacks.

[7] Alok Shankar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India:
+ The lack of skills is a concern, and AI-based tools complement this concern.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image