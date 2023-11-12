Panel Discussion: Securing Data Centers in an Era of Digital Transformation: Perspectives from PSU & E-Governance Thought Leaders
Government Data Center & Infrastructure Summit 2023 | 3rd November 2023 | New Delhi
Panellists in this video:
+ Alok Shankar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India
+ Haritima Jaipuriar, General Manager, IT, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
+ Suresh Chandra, Sr. Director (Scientist G), IT & eGovernance, and Group Head, Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification
+ Subhash Chand, CISO, ICAR-IASRI-Agricultural Statistics Research Institute
+ Bhoopendra Singh, Deputy Director (IT) & CISO, Warehousing Development And Regulatory Authority
+ Some Nath Kundu, DGM and Alt CISO, NTPC
+ Dipesh Jain, Dy. General Manager, Power Finance Corporation
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Haritima Jaipuriar, General Manager, IT, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd:
+ We must prioritize the creation of sustainable data centers. The industry is growing rapidly, and it’s imperative that we recognize its environmental and natural resource implications.
[2] Suresh Chandra, Sr. Director (Scientist G), IT & eGovernance, and Group Head, Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification:
+ From data generation and storage to processing and sharing, the entire data handling process requires end-to-end security. There’s no substitute for human skills. While technology solutions are essential, the right skills are required to effectively leverage these solutions.
[3] Subhash Chand, CISO, ICAR-IASRI-Agricultural Statistics Research Institute:
+ Both AI and skillsets are crucial. Mitigating threats is a priority, and AI cannot work in isolation; we need the necessary skillsets. The combination of both is necessary to secure our data center.
[4] Bhoopendra Singh, Deputy Director (IT) & CISO , Warehousing Development And Regulatory Authority:
+ To comprehend and address the situation, we require AI tools. AI tools, along with trained skillsets, are equally important for securing data centers in this era of digital transformation.
[5] Some Nath Kundu, DGM and Alt CISO, NTPC:
+ For ensuring the reliability of power supply and grid stability, we can harness AI-based solutions. However, before that, we must establish IT and OT stability.
[6] Dipesh Jain, Dy. General Manager, Power Finance Corporation:
+ Security is never guaranteed, and this presents a significant challenge. I need to upgrade my cybersecurity strategy and approach to adapt to the evolving cyber threat landscape. AI has a substantial use case in preventing phishing attacks.
[7] Alok Shankar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India:
+ The lack of skills is a concern, and AI-based tools complement this concern.
