Panel Discussion: Securing Data Centers in an Era of Digital Transformation: Perspectives from PSU & E-Governance Thought Leaders

Panellists in this video:

+ Alok Shankar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India

+ Haritima Jaipuriar, General Manager, IT, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd

+ Suresh Chandra, Sr. Director (Scientist G), IT & eGovernance, and Group Head, Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification

+ Subhash Chand, CISO, ICAR-IASRI-Agricultural Statistics Research Institute

+ Bhoopendra Singh, Deputy Director (IT) & CISO, Warehousing Development And Regulatory Authority

+ Some Nath Kundu, DGM and Alt CISO, NTPC

+ Dipesh Jain, Dy. General Manager, Power Finance Corporation

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Haritima Jaipuriar, General Manager, IT, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd:

+ We must prioritize the creation of sustainable data centers. The industry is growing rapidly, and it’s imperative that we recognize its environmental and natural resource implications.

[2] Suresh Chandra, Sr. Director (Scientist G), IT & eGovernance, and Group Head, Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification:

+ From data generation and storage to processing and sharing, the entire data handling process requires end-to-end security. There’s no substitute for human skills. While technology solutions are essential, the right skills are required to effectively leverage these solutions.

[3] Subhash Chand, CISO, ICAR-IASRI-Agricultural Statistics Research Institute:

+ Both AI and skillsets are crucial. Mitigating threats is a priority, and AI cannot work in isolation; we need the necessary skillsets. The combination of both is necessary to secure our data center.

[4] Bhoopendra Singh, Deputy Director (IT) & CISO , Warehousing Development And Regulatory Authority:

+ To comprehend and address the situation, we require AI tools. AI tools, along with trained skillsets, are equally important for securing data centers in this era of digital transformation.

[5] Some Nath Kundu, DGM and Alt CISO, NTPC:

+ For ensuring the reliability of power supply and grid stability, we can harness AI-based solutions. However, before that, we must establish IT and OT stability.

[6] Dipesh Jain, Dy. General Manager, Power Finance Corporation:

+ Security is never guaranteed, and this presents a significant challenge. I need to upgrade my cybersecurity strategy and approach to adapt to the evolving cyber threat landscape. AI has a substantial use case in preventing phishing attacks.

[7] Alok Shankar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India:

+ The lack of skills is a concern, and AI-based tools complement this concern.

