In this video:

Jay Burse, Chief Vision Officer, CDCP/CDCS, PRASA & Vinay Heda, Director, DC Business, PRASA

Topic: Pre-fab Modular Edge Solutions

Key Highlights:

[1] We have completed successfully 29 years in Data center business and continuously progressing towards new accomplishments in the data center industry

[2] We at PRASA, are pioneer in building High density Data Centers for HPC Applications

[3] We recently commissioned 400 Racks Data Center with 50% of racks housing Radio/Telecom equipment

[4] We are leader in pre-fabricated modular edge data center solution in India

[5] Enterprises/application owners can put pre-fabricated modular edge data center in many locations “at the EDGE” like close to the people, machines, and processes that generate and use data

