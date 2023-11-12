In this video:

Key Address by Prashant Kumar Mittal, Director, Infrastructure & E-Services, Technology Management, NeGD

Topic: Leveraging IT Infrastructure in Programme Management and Implementation of the e-Governance Projects

Key Highlights:

[1] IT infrastructure has benefitted e-governance by improving efficiency and effectiveness, security and compliance, reducing costs, and enhancing the overall user experience.

[2] Digilocker is no less than a miracle. The application has significantly reduced time and effort as well the cost involved in sharing documents to various authorities for different purposes.

[3] To develop a successful solution, it should be built in the particular geographical area where it has to be finally deployed.

[4] The biggest benefit that UPI rendered is inclusivity. From small shopkeepers or rickshaw pullers to large MNCs in the country, most of them are using e-payments based on the UPI infrastructure.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC